2017 BMW X5

54,622 KM

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Contact Seller

54,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542182
  • Stock #: 16UTNA78109
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C3XH0X78109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package Enhanced, Head Up Display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Panorama Sunroof and much more! This 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i is a BC Local Vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

