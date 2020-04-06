Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

  1. 4858080
  2. 4858080
  3. 4858080
  4. 4858080
  5. 4858080
  6. 4858080
  7. 4858080
  8. 4858080
  9. 4858080
  10. 4858080
  11. 4858080
  12. 4858080
  13. 4858080
  14. 4858080
  15. 4858080
  16. 4858080
  17. 4858080
  18. 4858080
Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,227KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4858080
  • Stock #: UV087515
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SHXH4157508
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Auto 4dr Sedan

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • 1touch down
  • 1touch up
  • Delayoff headlights
  • Front antiroll bar
  • Manualshift auto
  • Sequential multipoint fuel injection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2008 Dodge Viper SRT...
 40,400 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500
 24,043 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2001 Dodge Viper
 40,132 KM
$70,088 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message