2017 Chevrolet Sonic

- Safety
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Rear side impact airbag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Convenience
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Emergency communication system
- Sport steering wheel
- Rear beverage holders
- Variable Valve Control
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Front wheel independent suspension
- Smart Device Integration
- Exterior parking camera rear
- 1touch down
- 1touch up
- Delayoff headlights
- Front antiroll bar
- Manualshift auto
- Sequential multipoint fuel injection
