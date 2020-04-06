2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag

Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Sport steering wheel

Rear beverage holders

Variable Valve Control

Wireless phone connectivity

Front wheel independent suspension

Smart Device Integration

Exterior parking camera rear

1touch down

1touch up

Delayoff headlights

Front antiroll bar

Manualshift auto

Sequential multipoint fuel injection

