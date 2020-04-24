5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident Free! This 2017 Dodge Charger comes finished in pitch black on a durable black cloth interior! The Charger SXT Rallye comes equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 that makes 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque sending power to the rear wheels! Standard features on this unit include dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats, power adjustable front seats, 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, garage door opener, 18-inch satin carbon wheels and much more! Options on this unit include the Rallye Group Package, Driver Convenience Package and a Power Sunroof. Highlighted features include reverse camera, rallye badging, blindspot monitoring, park sense park assist system and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2