Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT -ACCIDENT FREE, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACK, RALLYE PACK!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT -ACCIDENT FREE, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACK, RALLYE PACK!

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 4917273
  2. 4917273
  3. 4917273
  4. 4917273
  5. 4917273
  6. 4917273
  7. 4917273
  8. 4917273
  9. 4917273
  10. 4917273
  11. 4917273
  12. 4917273
  13. 4917273
  14. 4917273
  15. 4917273
  16. 4917273
  17. 4917273
  18. 4917273
  19. 4917273
  20. 4917273
  21. 4917273
Contact Seller

$27,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,564KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4917273
  • Stock #: P1786B
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG6HH513311
Exterior Colour
Pitch Black
Interior Colour
Sport Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Accident Free! This 2017 Dodge Charger comes finished in pitch black on a durable black cloth interior! The Charger SXT Rallye comes equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 that makes 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque sending power to the rear wheels! Standard features on this unit include dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats, power adjustable front seats, 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, garage door opener, 18-inch satin carbon wheels and much more! Options on this unit include the Rallye Group Package, Driver Convenience Package and a Power Sunroof. Highlighted features include reverse camera, rallye badging, blindspot monitoring, park sense park assist system and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Driver Convenience Group
  • RALLYE Appearance Group
  • Sport Cloth Bucket Seats - Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,007 KM
$29,786 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 50,128 KM
$22,789 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 28,180 KM
$45,785 + tax & lic
Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Send A Message