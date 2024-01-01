Menu
This 2017 Ford Focus RS comes in Stealth Grey with Recaro Leather Interior in Charcoal Black. Equipped with 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Sony Branded Speakers, MoonRoof, Keyless Ignition, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Access and other premium features! This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2017 Ford Focus

66,411 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

Rs Rs

2017 Ford Focus

Rs Rs

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,411KM
Used
VIN WF0DP3TH3H4120344

  Exterior Colour Stealth Grey
  Interior Colour Recaro Leather / Miko-Dinamica Inserts - Charcoal
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 66,411 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Ford Focus