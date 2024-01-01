$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stealth Grey
- Interior Colour Recaro Leather / Miko-Dinamica Inserts - Charcoal
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 66,411 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Focus RS comes in Stealth Grey with Recaro Leather Interior in Charcoal Black. Equipped with 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Sony Branded Speakers, MoonRoof, Keyless Ignition, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Access and other premium features! This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
