2017 Jaguar F-PACE

60,341 KM

Details Description

$45,885

+ tax & licensing
$45,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35t AWD R-Sport

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35t AWD R-Sport

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$45,885

+ taxes & licensing

60,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6462123
  • Stock #: P176447
  • VIN: SADCL2BV0HA896447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ULTIMATE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P176447
  • Mileage 60,341 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 Jaguar R-Pace 35t AWD R-Sport comes in Ultimate Black with Red Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

