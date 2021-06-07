Menu
2017 Jaguar F-PACE

99,887 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

35t AWD R-Sport

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,887KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7331231
  • Stock #: MA18315A
  • VIN: SADCL2BV3HA897754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,887 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 Jaguar F-PACE R-Sport comes in Grey with Black Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

