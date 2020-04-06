Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,035KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4858074
  • Stock #: UV719961
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS6HW619971
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Jeep Cherokee North JUST LIKE NEW- 4x4 JEEP WITH LOTS OF POWER- V6 - ALL POWER OPTIONS- EASY FINANCING GET APPROVED TODAY

