+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident free! B.C. Local! One owner! This beautiful 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is ready and available for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.6L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features such as, heated side mirrors, detachable roof, cruise control, navigation, digital compass, Bluetooth, heated seats, USB ports, remote start, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2