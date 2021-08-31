Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

95,443 KM

Details

$39,886

+ tax & licensing
$39,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$39,886

+ taxes & licensing

95,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7611394
  • Stock #: DS2456A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXHL591558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DS2456A
  • Mileage 95,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free! B.C. Local! One owner! This beautiful 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is ready and available for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.6L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features such as, heated side mirrors, detachable roof, cruise control, navigation, digital compass, Bluetooth, heated seats, USB ports, remote start, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

