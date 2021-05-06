Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Discovery

91,361 KM

Details Description

$49,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 7110322
  2. 7110322
  3. 7110322
  4. 7110322
  5. 7110322
  6. 7110322
  7. 7110322
  8. 7110322
  9. 7110322
  10. 7110322
  11. 7110322
  12. 7110322
  13. 7110322
  14. 7110322
  15. 7110322
  16. 7110322
  17. 7110322
Contact Seller

$49,786

+ taxes & licensing

91,361KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7110322
  • Stock #: P2572
  • VIN: SALRHBBV2HA016915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,361 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! This fantastic Santorini Black 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury is available and ready for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind spot assist, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic sunroof, meridian sound system, memory seats, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, lane assist, dual climate control, navigation, heated seats, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 29,600 KM
$130,786 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i
 98,479 KM
$30,786 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 37,489 KM
$44,786 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory