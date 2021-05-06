+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! This fantastic Santorini Black 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury is available and ready for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind spot assist, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic sunroof, meridian sound system, memory seats, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, lane assist, dual climate control, navigation, heated seats, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
