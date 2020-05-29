2017 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Local BC Vehicle! Certified Pre Owned warranty until Sept 2022 or 160,000 kms! This gorgeous 2017 Range Rover Sport comes wrapped in Matte Black over a luxurious Ivory/Ebony perforated leather seat upholstery. Powering this seven-seater Sport is a 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 which makes a brute 254 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Range Rover comes optioned very well with the 5 2 Seating Pack, Vision & Convenience Pack, Drive Pro Pack, Luxury pack and fitted well with 21" Style 5007 wheels. Highlighted features include climate front and rear seats, automatic four-zone climate control, adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, reverse traffic detection, adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency braking, surround camera system and park assist. Other features include interior ambient lighting, power lift-gate, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, traffic sign recognition and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2