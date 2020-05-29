Menu
Account
Sign In
$62,779

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Diesel Td6 HSE -CPO WARR UNTIL SEPT 2022 OR 160,000 KMS, LUXURY PACK, FULLY LOADED, CLIMATE REAR SEATS, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Diesel Td6 HSE -CPO WARR UNTIL SEPT 2022 OR 160,000 KMS, LUXURY PACK, FULLY LOADED, CLIMATE REAR SEATS, FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 5124161
  2. 5124161
  3. 5124161
  4. 5124161
  5. 5124161
  6. 5124161
  7. 5124161
  8. 5124161
  9. 5124161
  10. 5124161
  11. 5124161
  12. 5124161
  13. 5124161
  14. 5124161
  15. 5124161
  16. 5124161
  17. 5124161
  18. 5124161
  19. 5124161
  20. 5124161
  21. 5124161
  22. 5124161
Contact Seller

$62,779

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5124161
  • Stock #: RS2043A
  • VIN: SALWR2FK5HA150253
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! Certified Pre Owned warranty until Sept 2022 or 160,000 kms! This gorgeous 2017 Range Rover Sport comes wrapped in Matte Black over a luxurious Ivory/Ebony perforated leather seat upholstery. Powering this seven-seater Sport is a 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 which makes a brute 254 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. This Range Rover comes optioned very well with the 5 2 Seating Pack, Vision & Convenience Pack, Drive Pro Pack, Luxury pack and fitted well with 21" Style 5007 wheels. Highlighted features include climate front and rear seats, automatic four-zone climate control, adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, reverse traffic detection, adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency braking, surround camera system and park assist. Other features include interior ambient lighting, power lift-gate, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, traffic sign recognition and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today!

Additional Features
  • Park Assist
  • Vision and Convenience Pack
  • Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking
  • 5 plus 2 Powered Seating
  • Meridian Surround Audio System (825 Watts)
  • Luxury Pack
  • Drive Pro Pack
  • 360 Park Distance Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 38,780 KM
$75,786 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 65,342 KM
$39,786 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 106,856 KM
$18,331 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory