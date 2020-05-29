2017 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Local BC Vehicle! Certified Pre Owned warranty until December 2022 or 160,000 kms! This sleek 2017 Range Rover Sport comes painted in beautiful Fuji White exterior paint over a full Ebony leather seat upholstery. This Sport comes equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which makes 254 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Land Rover's intelligent all-wheel drive system. Options featured on this stunning Range Rover include the Drive Pack, 5 2 Seating Pack, Premium Pack and fitted with 20" 5 Split Spoke style 520 gloss black wheels. Highlighted features include adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, 16-way powered climate front seats, four-corner adjustable air suspension, navigation, adjustable seat bolsters, bluetooth phone connectivity, blind-spot monitoring, reverse traffic detection, traffic sign recognition, fixed panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, power lift-gate and much more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
