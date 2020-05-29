Menu
Account
Sign In
$62,779

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Diesel Td6 HSE -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, CPO WARR UNTIL DEC 2022 OR 160,000 KMS, PREMIUM PACK, 7-SEATER, DRIVE PACK

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Diesel Td6 HSE -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, CPO WARR UNTIL DEC 2022 OR 160,000 KMS, PREMIUM PACK, 7-SEATER, DRIVE PACK

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 5124176
  2. 5124176
  3. 5124176
  4. 5124176
  5. 5124176
  6. 5124176
  7. 5124176
  8. 5124176
  9. 5124176
  10. 5124176
  11. 5124176
  12. 5124176
  13. 5124176
  14. 5124176
  15. 5124176
  16. 5124176
  17. 5124176
  18. 5124176
  19. 5124176
  20. 5124176
  21. 5124176
Contact Seller

$62,779

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,647KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5124176
  • Stock #: RS2614A
  • VIN: SALWR2FKXHA166190
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! Certified Pre Owned warranty until December 2022 or 160,000 kms! This sleek 2017 Range Rover Sport comes painted in beautiful Fuji White exterior paint over a full Ebony leather seat upholstery. This Sport comes equipped with a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which makes 254 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Land Rover's intelligent all-wheel drive system. Options featured on this stunning Range Rover include the Drive Pack, 5 2 Seating Pack, Premium Pack and fitted with 20" 5 Split Spoke style 520 gloss black wheels. Highlighted features include adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, 16-way powered climate front seats, four-corner adjustable air suspension, navigation, adjustable seat bolsters, bluetooth phone connectivity, blind-spot monitoring, reverse traffic detection, traffic sign recognition, fixed panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, power lift-gate and much more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Additional Features
  • White
  • PREMIUM PACK
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • 5 plus 2 Powered Seating
  • 21inch 5 Split Spoke Style 507
  • Drive Pack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 38,780 KM
$75,786 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 65,342 KM
$39,786 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 106,856 KM
$18,331 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory