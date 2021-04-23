2017 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! One owner! This stunning 2017 Loire Blue Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L diesel engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Almond/espresso leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Blind-spot assist, memory seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation, vented/heated seats, parking sensors, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, dual climate control, lane assist, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
