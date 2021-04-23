Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

57,589 KM

Details Description Features

$59,786

+ tax & licensing
$59,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 HSE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 HSE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$59,786

+ taxes & licensing

57,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7001501
  • Stock #: P2458
  • VIN: SALWR2FK1HA137645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue
  • Interior Colour Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2458
  • Mileage 57,589 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! One owner! This stunning 2017 Loire Blue Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L diesel engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Almond/espresso leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Blind-spot assist, memory seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation, vented/heated seats, parking sensors, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, dual climate control, lane assist, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Heated Windshield
Tow Hitch Receiver
Metallic Paint
Drive Pack
360 Park Distance Control
Park Assist - Parallel, Perpendicular and Park Exit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

