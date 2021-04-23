Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

24,140 KM

Details Description Features

$63,786

+ tax & licensing
$63,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$63,786

+ taxes & licensing

24,140KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7007504
  Stock #: RS2427A
  VIN: SALWR2FK8HA173493

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yulong White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 24,140 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This Stunning 2017 Yulong White Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood is a 3.0L turbo-diesel V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, navigation, blind-spot assist, memory seats, automatic windows, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, lane assist, automatic stop/start, air suspension, dual climate control, parking sensors, back-up camera, meridian sound system, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Head up display
Heated front windscreen
Vision and Convenience Pack
Morzine Headlining - Ebony
Meridian Surround Audio System (825 Watts)
Narvik Black Contrast Roof
Drive Pack
360 Park Distance Control

