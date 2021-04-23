2017 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
+ taxes & licensing
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This Stunning 2017 Yulong White Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood is a 3.0L turbo-diesel V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, navigation, blind-spot assist, memory seats, automatic windows, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, lane assist, automatic stop/start, air suspension, dual climate control, parking sensors, back-up camera, meridian sound system, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
