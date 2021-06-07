2017 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This stunning 2017 7-seater Santorini Black Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine making up to 340 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, meridian sound system, blind-spot assist, memory seats, heated steering wheel, vented/heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, lane assist, automatic stop/start, air suspension, dual climate control, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
