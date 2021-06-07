+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! B.C. Local! Accident free! this fantastic Snowflake White 2017 Mazda CX-9 7-seater GS is available and ready for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black cloth seats, as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, navigation, heated seats, additional seating, back-up camera, automatic windows, cruise control, dual climate control, sports mode, push to start, USB ports, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
