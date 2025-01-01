Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Dynamic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV, finished in Grey with a refined Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes equipped with a 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, USB Connection, Emergency Braking Preparation and Assist and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle that has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

63,256 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

AMG 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12145920

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

AMG 4MATIC SUV

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,256KM
VIN WDDTG5CB7HJ291983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Dynamic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV, finished in Grey with a refined Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes equipped with a 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, USB Connection, Emergency Braking Preparation and Assist and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle that has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Cabriolet for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Cabriolet 29,965 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Macan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan GTS 23,147 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Porsche Macan S 94,398 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45