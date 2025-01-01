$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45
AMG 4MATIC SUV
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45
AMG 4MATIC SUV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Dynamic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV, finished in Grey with a refined Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes equipped with a 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, USB Connection, Emergency Braking Preparation and Assist and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle that has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911