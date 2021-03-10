Menu
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

35,345 KM

Details Description Features

$75,885

+ tax & licensing
$75,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

S PDK

2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

S PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$75,885

+ taxes & licensing

35,345KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6819167
  Stock #: P175828
  VIN: WP0AB2A89HS285828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Std Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P175828
  • Mileage 35,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Black Met with Standard Black Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus w/Sport Seats, Sport Chrono Package, Smoking Package, and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

Sport Chrono Package
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
Luggage Net Passenger Footwell
Smoking Package
Lane Change Assist
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
20inch Carrera S Wheels
Porsche Car Connect Plus
Premium Package Plus w/Sport Seats

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

