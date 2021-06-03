Menu
2017 Porsche 911

43,261 KM

Details Description Features

$150,885

+ tax & licensing
$150,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Porsche 911

2017 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe GTS PDK

2017 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe GTS PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$150,885

+ taxes & licensing

43,261KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7160734
  Stock #: TA13855B
  VIN: WP0AB2A95HS124790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Std Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TA13855B
  • Mileage 43,261 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS comes in Agate Grey Metallic with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle is equipped with options including Light Design Pacakge, Smoking Package, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package, and more! This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Entry & Drive
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Heating (Front)
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Electric Glass Slide/Tilt Sunroof
Lane Change Assist
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
GT Sport Steering Wheel
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

