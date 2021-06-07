Menu
2017 Porsche 911

18,898 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

2017 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7315049
  • Stock #: P173609
  • VIN: WP0AB2A99HS123609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S in White with Black Leather Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

