2017 Porsche 911

15,870 KM

$160,885

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Targa 4S PDK

Targa 4S PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

15,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9884435
  • Stock #: 16UETA36409
  • VIN: WP0BB2A95HS136409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA36409
  • Mileage 15,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package, Seat Heating, Auto-dimming Mirrors, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Sport Exhaust System, Sport Chrono Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Two-Tone Leather Interiorand much more! This 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S PDK is a Local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for Six Consecutive Years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Two-tone leather interior
Porsche Entry & Drive
Sport Chrono Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Heating (Front)
Sports Exhaust System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) w/ P3D, P3F

