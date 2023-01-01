2017 Porsche 911

$160,885 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 8 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9884435

9884435 Stock #: 16UETA36409

16UETA36409 VIN: WP0BB2A95HS136409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UETA36409

Mileage 15,870 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Bose Surround Sound System Two-tone leather interior Porsche Entry & Drive Sport Chrono Package Automatically Dimming Mirrors Seat Heating (Front) Sports Exhaust System Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Smoking Package SportDesign Exterior Mirrors Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) w/ P3D, P3F

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.