2017 Porsche 911
Targa 4S PDK
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$160,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9884435
- Stock #: 16UETA36409
- VIN: WP0BB2A95HS136409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA36409
- Mileage 15,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Package, Seat Heating, Auto-dimming Mirrors, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Sport Exhaust System, Sport Chrono Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Two-Tone Leather Interiorand much more! This 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S PDK is a Local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for Six Consecutive Years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
