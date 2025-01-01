$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Boxster
718 S PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Std Interior
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 37,384 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with an Upgraded Performance Exhaust, Premium Package with Sport Seats, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport Chrono Package, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Lane Change Assist and much more! This 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S PDK comes in Sapphire Blue Metallic with a Black Standard Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
