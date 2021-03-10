Menu
2017 Porsche Boxster

16,000 KM

$84,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

718 S PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

16,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6819170
  • Stock #: ET10801A
  • VIN: WP0CB2A83HS240411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red TT Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET10801A
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S comes in White with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior Package. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options including Sport Chrono Package, Leather Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more.

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
LEATHER PACKAGE
Sport Chrono Package
20inch Carrera Classic Wheel
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

