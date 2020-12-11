Menu
2017 Porsche Macan

35,213 KM

Details Description Features

$73,885

+ tax & licensing
$73,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$73,885

+ taxes & licensing

35,213KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6341819
  Stock #: 9201262A
  VIN: WP1AG2A5XHLB56495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9201262A
  • Mileage 35,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2017 Macan GTS in Volcano Grey Met with Black Leather Pkg Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels, Sport Chrono Package Navigation Module for PCM and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017 and 2018. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Roof Rails in Black
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
Sport Chrono Package w/ PCM
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
SportDesign Side Mirror
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Change Assist (LCA)
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Connect Plus
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Black

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

