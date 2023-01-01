Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Macan

77,703 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9625762
  • Stock #: 16UTNA52048
  • VIN: WP1AG2A59HLB52048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Int Pkg w/GTS Pkg Stitch in Carmine Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package Plus includes: Porsche Entry and Drive, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Intelligent Package, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management, Carbon Fibre Interior Package and much more! This 2017 Porsche Macan GTS is a Local BC vehicle with no reported accidents. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2019 Lexus UX 250H AWD
 61,559 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Porsche 911 Tar...
 1,853 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Porsche 911 Car...
 9,611 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory