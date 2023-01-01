$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9625762
- Stock #: 16UTNA52048
- VIN: WP1AG2A59HLB52048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Int Pkg w/GTS Pkg Stitch in Carmine Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 77,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Package Plus includes: Porsche Entry and Drive, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Intelligent Package, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management, Carbon Fibre Interior Package and much more! This 2017 Porsche Macan GTS is a Local BC vehicle with no reported accidents. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.