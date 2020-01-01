Menu
2017 Porsche Panamera

24,840 KM

Details Description Features

$120,885

+ tax & licensing
$120,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Porsche Panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera

Turbo

2017 Porsche Panamera

Turbo

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$120,885

+ taxes & licensing

24,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6274461
  • Stock #: P172377
  • VIN: WP0AF2A79HL152377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P172377
  • Mileage 24,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Jet Black Met with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, 21" Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Black (High Gloss), Storage Package, Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017 and 2018. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Storage package
Carbon Fiber Interior Package
4-Zone Climate Control
Smoker Package
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/ Surround View
Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
Cupholder Covers (Front)
21-Inch Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment Incl. Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
SportDesign Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
Premium Package Plus [P52]

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

