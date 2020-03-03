Menu
2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,114KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4818228
  • Stock #: UV927277
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT5HS777292
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2017 Ram 1500 SLT 

 

- Air Conditioning

 

- All Wheel Drive

 

- AM/FM Stereo

 

- Anti-Theft

 

- Auto On/Off Headlamps

 

- Bench Seating

 

- Child-Safety Locks

 

- Cloth Interior

 

- Cruise Control

 

- Daytime Running Lights

 

- Driver Side Airbag

 

- Fog Lights

 

- Intermittent Wipers

 

- Keyless Entry

 

- MP3 CD Player

 

- Passenger Airbag

 

- Power Locks

 

- Power Steering

 

- Power Windows

 

- Privacy Glass

 

- Satellite Radio

 

- Stability Control

 

- Tilt Steering

 

- Tow Package

 

- Traction Control

 

- Trip Computer

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

