+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
+ taxes & licensing
This Immaculate 2017 RAM RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Sport (140.5" WB- 5.7" Box) comes in Brilliant Black Crystal P.C with Black Leather Faced FRT Vented Bucket Seats. This beauty comes very well equipped with options including Convenience Group, Sport Premium Group, Power Sunroof, Uconnect 3c Nav W/8.4- inch Display and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2