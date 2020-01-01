Menu
2017 RAM 1500

80,627 KM

Details Description Features

$42,885

+ tax & licensing
$42,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

2017 RAM 1500

Sport (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$42,885

+ taxes & licensing

80,627KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6217968
  • Stock #: P051109E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6HS732750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour Lthr-faced FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P051109E
  • Mileage 80,627 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 RAM RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Sport (140.5" WB- 5.7" Box) comes in Brilliant Black Crystal P.C with Black Leather Faced FRT Vented Bucket Seats. This beauty comes very well equipped with options including Convenience Group, Sport Premium Group, Power Sunroof, Uconnect 3c Nav W/8.4- inch Display and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience Group
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Sport Premium Group
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Remote Start and Security Alarm Group
(L)
ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
Uconnect 3c Nav W/8.4-inch Display
Lthr-faced FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black
Rear Window Defroster (offered until 8.21.17)

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

