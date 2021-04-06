Menu
2017 RAM 1500

15,300 KM

$53,885

+ tax & licensing
$53,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

15,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6896220
  • Stock #: P193102A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT6HS846709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour HD Vinyl Bucket W/emboss Tread Pattern - Black / B
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 RAM 1500 comes in Black with Black Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit with No Accidents Reported!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Power Rear Window
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
LED brakelights
GPS Antenna Input
8.4' Touchscreen Display
ParView Back-Up Camera
ParkSense Rear Parking Sensor

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

