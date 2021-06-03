Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

70,501 KM

Details Description Features

$28,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger V6

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger V6

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 7160728
  2. 7160728
  3. 7160728
  4. 7160728
  5. 7160728
  6. 7160728
  7. 7160728
  8. 7160728
  9. 7160728
  10. 7160728
  11. 7160728
  12. 7160728
  13. 7160728
  14. 7160728
  15. 7160728
  16. 7160728
Contact Seller

$28,885

+ taxes & licensing

70,501KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7160728
  • Stock #: P178205
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DC2HS888205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P178205
  • Mileage 70,501 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 Toyota Sienna SE comes in Alpine White with Charcoal interior. This vehicle comes equipped with the Technology package including: Power Moonroof, Navigation, Rear Dual Screen Bluray Entertainment, and more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2014 BMW 328 xDrive ...
 99,871 KM
$18,885 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 29,076 KM
$65,885 + tax & lic
2018 BMW M550 xDrive...
 64,081 KM
$55,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory