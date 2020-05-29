+ taxes & licensing
Local BC Vehicle! Presented here at Jaguar Land Rover Langley is a 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition in stunning Deep Black Pearl exterior paint over a Titan Black/Moonrock Gray Vienna leather seat upholstery. Powering this Touareg is a 3.6-Litre V6 engine which makes 280 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque mated to Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system and a smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. This Touareg comes optioned with the Alloy Wheels Pack which adds beautiful 20-inch Black Mallory alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires. Features include 14-way power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, radar cruise control, emergency autonomous braking, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation and reverse camera. Other features include power lift-gate, multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, Wolfsburg badging, On/Off Road setting and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
