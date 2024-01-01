Menu
The 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum is available in an elegant black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior. This local British Columbia vehicle offers both style and performance, making it a desirable choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and reliability. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award five years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon.

2017 Volvo XC90

103,624 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Momentum

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Momentum

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,624KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PK3H1179591

  • Exterior Colour Magic Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,624 KM

The 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum is available in an elegant black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior. This local British Columbia vehicle offers both style and performance, making it a desirable choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and reliability. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award five years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Volvo XC90