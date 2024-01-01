$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD Momentum
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magic Blue Met
- Interior Colour Charcoal Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 103,624 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum is available in an elegant black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior. This local British Columbia vehicle offers both style and performance, making it a desirable choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and reliability. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award five years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon.
