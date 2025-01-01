$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 90,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this stunning 2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro, finished in Nano Grey Metallic with a striking Magma Red Interior. This performance-driven sedan comes well-equipped with the Advanced Handling Package, Black Optics Package, and Technology Package for an enhanced driving experience. Additional features include Red Brake Calipers, Blind Spot Monitor, Anti-Collision System, Bang & Olufsen 14-Speaker Surround Sound, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
