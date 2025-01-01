Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this stunning 2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro, finished in Nano Grey Metallic with a striking Magma Red Interior. This performance-driven sedan comes well-equipped with the Advanced Handling Package, Black Optics Package, and Technology Package for an enhanced driving experience. Additional features include Red Brake Calipers, Blind Spot Monitor, Anti-Collision System, Bang & Olufsen 14-Speaker Surround Sound, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 Audi S3

90,691 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12202297

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,691KM
VIN WAUF1GFF9J1029906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this stunning 2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro, finished in Nano Grey Metallic with a striking Magma Red Interior. This performance-driven sedan comes well-equipped with the Advanced Handling Package, Black Optics Package, and Technology Package for an enhanced driving experience. Additional features include Red Brake Calipers, Blind Spot Monitor, Anti-Collision System, Bang & Olufsen 14-Speaker Surround Sound, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan 117,814 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT for sale in Langley City, BC
2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT 104,316 KM $18,227 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Macan S 83,168 KM $54,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S3