2018 Audi S5

21,384 KM

Details Description Features

$50,885

+ tax & licensing
$50,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$50,885

+ taxes & licensing

21,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9884426
  • Stock #: 16UETA74887
  • VIN: WAUR4AF52JA074887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Rotor Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA74887
  • Mileage 21,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Bang & Olufsen Premium Brand Speakers,Three Zone Climate Control, Keyless Ignition, Adaptive Cruise Control, 8 Way Power Driver Seat and much more! This 2018 Audi S5 3.0T is a Local BC vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Illuminated Front Cupholder

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Seating

8-Way Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Keyless Ignition
THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Head up display
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
stability and traction control
Multi-level heating driver seat
Bang & Olufsen Premium Brand Speakers
1st Row Power Glass Moonroof

