Highly Equipped with Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sport Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Premium Sound System with 10 Speakers, Blind Spot Warning, Brake Assist and much more! This 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic comes in Mythos Black Metallic with a Magma Red Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911.

2018 Audi SQ5

118,895 KM

$29,239

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12672711

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$29,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,895KM
VIN WA1C4AFY0J2027087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA27087
  • Mileage 118,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
10 Speakers

Safety

Brake Assist
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Additional Features

Audi Music Interface
AM/FM stereo radio
Blind spot warning
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Audi Advanced Key
Sport multi-function steering wheel

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$29,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Audi SQ5