2018 BMW 330

51,327 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

xDrive Sedan

xDrive Sedan

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7054133
  • Stock #: P185718A
  • VIN: WBA8D9C53JA614570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 51,327 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan comes in Grey with Black Interior. Well equipped with Options and is a Local Unit! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

