Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 4 Series

90 KM

Details Description

$32,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 4 Series

2018 BMW 4 Series

430 Gran Coupe xDrive Gran Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 4 Series

430 Gran Coupe xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 6723914
  2. 6723914
  3. 6723914
  4. 6723914
  5. 6723914
  6. 6723914
  7. 6723914
  8. 6723914
  9. 6723914
  10. 6723914
  11. 6723914
  12. 6723914
  13. 6723914
  14. 6723914
  15. 6723914
Contact Seller

$32,786

+ taxes & licensing

90KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6723914
  • Stock #: P2417
  • VIN: WBA4J3C5XJBG90627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Highlight Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2417
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! Accident free! This fantastic 2018 Glacier Silver BMW 340i is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbo inline-4 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the black/red Dakota leather upholstery as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heated seats, automatic windows, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, parking sensors, back-up camera, automatic sunroof, cruise control, Bluetooth, automatic stop/start, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2020 Infiniti Q60 3....
 5,303 KM
$52,286 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 44,883 KM
$69,786 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey R...
 65,790 KM
$18,786 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory