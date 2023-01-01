$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2018 BMW 540i
xDrive Sedan
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10275663
- Stock #: 16UBNA54860
- VIN: WBAJE7C57JWC54860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the 22018 BW 540i xDrive Sedan. Options include Premium Package enhanced, M Sport Plus Package, Driving assist and more. This exceptional vehicle is a Local BC Vehicle with no reported accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our OpenRoad Certified Pre Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package: ? 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* ? Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* ? Assured Clean Title Guarantee* ? Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership ? Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia.OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance.Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep
