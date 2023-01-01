Menu
2018 BMW 540i

44,045 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 BMW 540i

2018 BMW 540i

xDrive Sedan

2018 BMW 540i

xDrive Sedan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10275663
  • Stock #: 16UBNA54860
  • VIN: WBAJE7C57JWC54860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting the 22018 BW 540i xDrive Sedan. Options include Premium Package enhanced, M Sport Plus Package, Driving assist and more. This exceptional vehicle is a Local BC Vehicle with no reported accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our OpenRoad Certified Pre Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package: ? 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* ? Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* ? Assured Clean Title Guarantee* ? Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership ? Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia.OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance.Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

