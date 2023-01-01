Menu
2018 BMW M4

66,061 KM

$63,389

+ tax & licensing
$63,389

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 BMW M4

2018 BMW M4

Coupe

2018 BMW M4

Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$63,389

+ taxes & licensing

66,061KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10445178
  • Stock #: 16UBNA86767
  • VIN: WBS4Y9C50JAC86767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA86767
  • Mileage 66,061 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Lumbar Support
Anthracite Roofliner
Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
Storage Compartment Package
Lights Package
Remote Services
ConnectedDrive services

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
US Radio Specifications

Safety

Acoustic seat-belt warning

Exterior

Tire Repair Kit

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Park Distance Control
M Double Clutch Transmission
Concierge Services
BMW ConnectedDrive Service
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight
CO2 Content
LUggage-Compartment Emerg
Advanced Real Time Traffic
Hot-Climate Version
Canadian Specifications
English Language Version
Control of Number Plate A
M Competition Package
Rain Sensor w/ Auto Hea
Dynamic Climate Control
USB Integration w/ Blue
Refrigerent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

