2018 BMW M4
2018 BMW M4
Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$63,389
+ taxes & licensing
66,061KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10445178
- Stock #: 16UBNA86767
- VIN: WBS4Y9C50JAC86767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA86767
- Mileage 66,061 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Automatic climate control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Lumbar Support
Anthracite Roofliner
Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
Storage Compartment Package
Lights Package
Remote Services
ConnectedDrive services
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
US Radio Specifications
Safety
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Exterior
Tire Repair Kit
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Park Distance Control
M Double Clutch Transmission
Concierge Services
BMW ConnectedDrive Service
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight
CO2 Content
LUggage-Compartment Emerg
Advanced Real Time Traffic
Hot-Climate Version
Canadian Specifications
English Language Version
Control of Number Plate A
M Competition Package
Rain Sensor w/ Auto Hea
Dynamic Climate Control
USB Integration w/ Blue
Refrigerent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
