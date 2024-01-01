Menu
74,144 KM

Details Description Features

xDrive28i

11912690

xDrive28i

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
74,144KM
VIN WBXHT3C31J5L32683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA32683
  • Mileage 74,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i in Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with AM/FM Stereo, 205 Watts Stereo Output, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Ignition, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Blind Sport and Lane Departure Warning and Accident Avoidance Systems and much more. This is a Local BC vehicle with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Keyless Ignition
Turn signal in mirrors
USB Connection
2 one-touch power windows
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
Remote keyless power door locks
Dual Zone Front Climate control
205 watts stereo output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

