2018 BMW X1

$31,885 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 5 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7746849

7746849 Stock #: P186013

P186013 VIN: WBXHT3C33J5L26013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P186013

Mileage 32,583 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.