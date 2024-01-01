Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i in Blue with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Premim Package Enhanced, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, Emergency Braking Assist, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, 4-Wheel ABS and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 BMW X2

63,277 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X2

xDrive 28i

Watch This Vehicle
12045295

2018 BMW X2

xDrive 28i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,277KM
VIN WBXYJ5C36JEF81260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mediterranean Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i in Blue with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Premim Package Enhanced, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, Emergency Braking Assist, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, 4-Wheel ABS and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum 110,395 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Macan 90,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 19,620 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X2