$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X2
xDrive 28i
2018 BMW X2
xDrive 28i
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mediterranean Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i in Blue with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Premim Package Enhanced, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, Emergency Braking Assist, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, 4-Wheel ABS and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911