2018 BMW X5

29,141 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive50i

2018 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,141KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7421066
  Stock #: CY14225A
  VIN: 5UXKR6C59J0U15066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 29,141 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 BMW X5 xDrive 50i comes in Grey with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes equipped with options including Premium Package Enhanced, M Sport Line, Driving Assistant, and more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

