2018 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 1 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7421066

7421066 Stock #: CY14225A

CY14225A VIN: 5UXKR6C59J0U15066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 29,141 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.