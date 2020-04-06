2018 Dodge Durango

- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- rear air conditioning
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Front dual zone A/C
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Trim
-
- Leather upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather shift knob
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Speed Sensitive Wipers
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
-
- MEMORY SEAT
- Heated rear seats
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Trailer Sway Control
- rear reading lights
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Garage door transmitter
- Audio memory
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Rear beverage holders
- Variable Valve Control
- Four wheel independent suspension
- Mode Select Transmission
- Configurable
- 1touch down
- 1touch up
- Delayoff headlights
- Front antiroll bar
- Manualshift auto
- Rear antiroll bar
- Antiwhiplash front head restraints
- Autodimming rearview mirror
- Sequential multipoint fuel injection
- Autodimming door mirrors
- Trunk/hatch autolatch
- Power 4way driver lumbar support
- Power 4way passenger lumbar support
