2018 Dodge Durango

WD

2018 Dodge Durango

WD

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,713KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4858071
  • Stock #: UV833732
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4JC323783
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 Dodge Durango GT 4dr All-wheel Drive

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Audio memory
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Configurable
  • 1touch down
  • 1touch up
  • Delayoff headlights
  • Front antiroll bar
  • Manualshift auto
  • Rear antiroll bar
  • Antiwhiplash front head restraints
  • Autodimming rearview mirror
  • Sequential multipoint fuel injection
  • Autodimming door mirrors
  • Trunk/hatch autolatch
  • Power 4way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4way passenger lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley City, BC V2Y 0C8

Call Dealer

778-319-4723

Send A Message