Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD in White Platinum Tricoat with a Black Cloth Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Intelligent Access, Reverse Camera, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, 4 Wheel ABS, Cruise Control and much more. This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 Ford Edge

107,607 KM

Details Description Features

$19,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$19,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,607KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96JBB18109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat (MET)
  • Interior Colour Unique Cloth - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA18109
  • Mileage 107,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD in White Platinum Tricoat with a Black Cloth Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Intelligent Access, Reverse Camera, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, 4 Wheel ABS, Cruise Control and much more. This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Reverse Camera

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

Autodimming mirror
4 Wheel ABS
Intelligent Access
Dual Power Heated Mirrors
Voice Activated System
Dual Control Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Porsche Cayenne S for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Cayenne S 93,858 KM $65,889 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 100 KM $205,889 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 39,553 KM $123,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge