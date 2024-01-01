$19,889+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL - AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$19,889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat (MET)
- Interior Colour Unique Cloth - Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA18109
- Mileage 107,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD in White Platinum Tricoat with a Black Cloth Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Intelligent Access, Reverse Camera, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, 4 Wheel ABS, Cruise Control and much more. This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
