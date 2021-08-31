Menu
2018 Ford Edge

44,123 KM

Details Description Features

$36,885

+ tax & licensing
$36,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$36,885

+ taxes & licensing

44,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7746840
  • Stock #: P184713
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP5JBB54713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P184713
  • Mileage 44,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Ford Edge Sport in Shadow Black with Ebony Black Interior. This vehicle is equipped with Back Up Camera, Parking Assist, Automatic Crash Notification, and more! This 2018 Ford Edge Sport is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Push Button Start
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Assist
Voice Recognition
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
speed sensitive volume
SHADOW BLACK
Perforated Leather - Ebony
Dynamic Brake Support (DBS)
Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)
Semiautomatic Headlamp Beam Switching
Bluetooth Compatibility

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

