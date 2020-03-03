5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident Free! Local BC Vehicle! This stunning 2018 Ford Expedition presents itself very well in beautiful White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior paint over a comfortable and luxurious Ebony perforated luxury leather bucket seats. This Expedition is powered by a 3.5-Litre EcoBoost V6 which makes 400 horsepower paired with an intelligent all-wheel drive platform. Equipment offered on this stunning Ford include the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Pack, Cargo Pack, All-Weather floor mats and Dual-Headrest Rear-Seat Entertainment System! Highlighted features include four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats with heated rear seats, 3rd row seating, navigation, bluetooth with Apple CarPlay, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, deployable running boards, 360-degree parking sensors with reverse camera, trailer back up assist and much more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2