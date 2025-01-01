Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, Overhead Console with Storage, USB Connection, 6-Speaker Audio System, and much more! This 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 comes in Red with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 Ford Mustang

62,281 KM

Details Description Features

$72,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

Watch This Vehicle
12723120

2018 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12723120
  2. 12723120
  3. 12723120
  4. 12723120
  5. 12723120
  6. 12723120
  7. 12723120
  8. 12723120
  9. 12723120
  10. 12723120
  11. 12723120
  12. 12723120
  13. 12723120
  14. 12723120
  15. 12723120
  16. 12723120
  17. 12723120
  18. 12723120
  19. 12723120
  20. 12723120
  21. 12723120
  22. 12723120
  23. 12723120
  24. 12723120
  25. 12723120
  26. 12723120
  27. 12723120
  28. 12723120
  29. 12723120
  30. 12723120
  31. 12723120
  32. 12723120
  33. 12723120
  34. 12723120
  35. 12723120
  36. 12723120
  37. 12723120
  38. 12723120
  39. 12723120
  40. 12723120
  41. 12723120
  42. 12723120
  43. 12723120
  44. 12723120
  45. 12723120
Contact Seller

$72,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,281KM
VIN 1FA6P8JZ3J5501041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UETA01041
  • Mileage 62,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, Overhead Console with Storage, USB Connection, 6-Speaker Audio System, and much more! This 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 comes in Red with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Keyless Ignition
USB Connection
2 one-touch power windows
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Dusk Sensing Headlamps
auto delay off headlamps
4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
6-way Manual Driver Seat Adjustments
Single zone front air conditioning
Hands-free entry
Overhead console with storage
Suede and leather steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2020 Porsche Macan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Macan GTS 66,949 KM $64,239 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 62,281 KM $72,239 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan S 31,402 KM $60,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Ford Mustang