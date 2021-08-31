Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

25,176 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

2018 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7583164
  • Stock #: P180563
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF4J5150563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,176 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2018 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium comes in Red with black leather interior. This is the Gt premium model equipped with a manual transmission and is a Local Unit with No Accidents Reported! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: • 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* • Mechanical & Safety Check* • Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

