2018 Genesis G80

62,049 KM

Details Description

$38,879

+ tax & licensing
$38,879

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Genesis G80

2018 Genesis G80

3.3T Sport

2018 Genesis G80

3.3T Sport

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$38,879

+ taxes & licensing

62,049KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7632034
  • Stock #: FP3330B
  • VIN: KMHGN4JB7JU257993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Casablanca White Mica
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey 2-Tone Nappa Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FP3330B
  • Mileage 62,049 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This magnificent 2018 Casablanca White Genesis G80 3.3T Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.3L twin turbo V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black/Grey two-tone leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, auto dim, heated side mirrors, memory seats, automatic windows, Lexicon speakers, lane assist, Bluetooth, cruise control, navigation, dual climate control, heated steering wheel, heated/vented seats, parking sensors back-up camera 360 camera, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

