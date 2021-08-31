2018 Genesis G80

+ taxes & licensing
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This magnificent 2018 Casablanca White Genesis G80 3.3T Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.3L twin turbo V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black/Grey two-tone leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, auto dim, heated side mirrors, memory seats, automatic windows, Lexicon speakers, lane assist, Bluetooth, cruise control, navigation, dual climate control, heated steering wheel, heated/vented seats, parking sensors back-up camera 360 camera, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
