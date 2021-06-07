Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Pilot

65,306 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

EXL NAVI 6AT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Pilot

EXL NAVI 6AT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 7331225
  2. 7331225
  3. 7331225
  4. 7331225
  5. 7331225
  6. 7331225
  7. 7331225
  8. 7331225
  9. 7331225
  10. 7331225
  11. 7331225
  12. 7331225
  13. 7331225
  14. 7331225
  15. 7331225
  16. 7331225
  17. 7331225
  18. 7331225
  19. 7331225
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,306KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7331225
  • Stock #: P180749
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H72JB500749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,306 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Pilot EXL comes in Crystal Black Pearl with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle is equipped with Navigation and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2018 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 26,390 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 43,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Porsche 911 Car...
 67,062 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory